|
|
Maria Rose Brown
Greene - Maria Rose Brown, 21, of Greene, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Angela Fiato; father, Kevin Brown; 2 sisters, Sophia A. Brown and Nadia G. Brown; grandparents, Jo-Ann and Robert Fiato; grandmother Karon Lightner; special friends, Jenna Jewell and Sonam Sherpa and the many friars and staff she befriended at Siena College. Maria would have graduated from Siena College Class of 2020 with an accounting degree. She was a member of the school of Business Advisory Board. She was an intern at Admissions, McGuire Society and an intern at Raymond Corporation in the summers of 2018 and 2019. Maria was Chair of Franciscan Mission Community, a student representative on the Board of Trustees' Institutional Identity and Branding Commissions, a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, Delta Epsilon Sigma and was on the Presidents List in 2016, 2017 and 2018. She was Co-President of Siena College Woman's Rugby Football Club, Rugby Tri State All Conference Team and USA Rugby College Academic Roll since her sophomore year. A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, Greene. Friends of the family may call Wednesday 4:00 to 7:00pm at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com. In lieu of flowers please consider donations made to Siena which was Maria's second home. C/O Br. F. Edward Coughlin, OFM Fund. Siena College, 515 Loudonville NY 12211.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2019