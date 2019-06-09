|
Maria Vera Altschuler (Properzi)
Vestal - passed away at home after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her parents Gino and Iole (Perrone) Properzi; brother Ceasare; sisters Ezdra and Liliana. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Robert; sons Josiah and Emil; grandchildren Lillian, Vincent, Giulia; brother Gulgliemo Properzi; sisters Miriam and Giuliana Properzi. Maria received her Master's in Psychology from Hunter College and the Rockefeller University. She was one of the first to write on eye to eye contact with newborns. Maria was very active in the local community teaching Italian at Barnes and Nobles, Binghamton University and in a High School in the area. She was also active on many committees' including the Methuselah Foundation, Committee of Concerned Scientists, WSKG and SENS. Her greatest joy and most loved job was being caring mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, making sure all needs were met. The family would like to thank Dr. Demaine, Dr. Mikloucich and Lourdes Hospice for their attention and concern. A private service was held locally and the family will be having a memorial service in Italy later this summer to celebrate Maria's life. In memory of Maria, donations can be made to WSKG, 601 Gates Road, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019