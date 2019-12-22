|
|
Maria Zdeb
Maria Zdeb 96, fell asleep in the Lord on Friday morning, December 20, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ewhen, son, Ihor "Gene", and daughter, Oksana.
She is survived by her devoted and loving grandchildren. Markian Zdeb of Manhattan, NY; and Dr. Tania and her husband, Dr. Joseph Carragher of Port Charlotte, FL; great grandson, Benjamin Oliver Carragher, daughter-in-law, Maria M. Zdeb of Binghamton; goddaughter, Chris Ivanonko of Vestal; cousins and special friends, Dorothy Kawczak and Irene Bazylewicz.
She was a life-long active member of Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church. She was a proud long-time retired employee for the E-J Corporation, Johnson City.
Maria was a tireless worker, a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother/babysitter. She enjoyed baking (walnut tortes), cooking (ethnic foods), sewing (clothes for her daughter) gardening, canning and Ukrainian embroidering. She raised her family and achieved the American Dream as an immigrant from Ukraine.
The family will receive friends on Thursday 3-5pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton, where a prayer service will be provided by Rev. Father Teodor B. Czabala Jr. at 5pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday 9am at the funeral home and 10am at Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church, 230 Ukrainian Hill Rd., Johnson City where a Divine Liturgy will be celebrated by Rev. Czabala. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at Willow Point Nursing Home, First Floor South Wing.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider contributing in Maria's memory to her church.
Kindly share your reflections of Maria on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019