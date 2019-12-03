Services
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Marian Nye
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA
Marian A. Nye


1923 - 2019
Marian A. Nye Obituary
Marian A. Nye

Friendsville, PA - Marian A. Nye, 96, of Friendsville, PA, passed away after an extended illness, on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Sayre Heath Care Center, Sayre, PA. She was born on January 30, 1923 in Wilkes Barre, PA to the late Harvey L. and Hazel A. (Felton) Sutton. Her husband, Charles E. Nye, Sr. predeceased her in 1994.

Surviving are her five children and their spouses, Joann and Tom Cooke, Afton, TN, Nancy and James Posten, Montrose, PA, Charles Jr., and Gloria Nye, Pikeville, TN, David and Mary Anne Nye, Friendsville, PA, Donald E. Nye, Nicholson, PA, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by a sister, Alice Eldred, and three brothers, Wallace, Clifford, and Gaylord Sutton, and three great grandchildren.

Marian loved to flower garden, and used her hoe lovingly. She enjoyed traveling; especially with her sister Alice and Aunt Ruth; and visiting the Old Mill Village. She did trips and meals with the Montrose Senior Center. She attended the South Montrose Community Church, retired from IBM Owego after 18 years, and did a lot of home health care for friends and family.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, with Rev. Jane Pykus officiating. Interment will be the South Montrose Cemetery. Friends may call on the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Forest Lake Vol. Fire Co., or to the South Montrose Community Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
