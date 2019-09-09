Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
701 West Main Street
Endicott, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
701 West Main Street
Endicott, NY
Marian Caroline Castner

Marian Caroline Castner Obituary
Marian Caroline Castner

Endicott - Marian Caroline Castner, 82, was called home on Friday, September 6th. Marian faced all of her many medical challenges with a positive attitude and a smile on her face. Her family wishes to thank the many doctors and nurses who gave her excellent care as she neared the end of her life.

In her young adult years, Marian worked for a cardiologist in her beloved Carbondale, PA. (Marian always considered Carbondale her true home!) After marrying in 1961, she moved to Endicott where she remained until the time of her death. She loved working at the Thomas J. Watson Elementary School, and also worked at the Art of Dance as the studio's bookkeeper and secretary for many years.

During her lifetime, Marian was a member of the P.T.A., a Girl Scout leader, and a religious education instructor. She enjoyed going on bus trips and cruises, and vacationing at Wildwood Crest and "the cottage."

Marian is survived by her immediate family: her husband of 58 years, John A. (Jack) Castner; her daughter, Judy; her son, John; her only grandchild, Bianca Joy Bloom and her fiancé Elden Bennett; and Penny, her beloved dog. Also surviving are her brothers, Ed Debish (Austin, TX) and Paul Debish (Forest City, PA); her sister, Joanie Davis (Carbondale, PA); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Edward Debish.

Deb, Mom, Gram, you will be missed everyday. We are consoled only by knowing we will see you again one day in heaven.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at church Wednesday from 12:30 pm until Mass time at 1:30 pm. Please consider making a donation to Marian's favorite charity, The St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
