Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Jenksville United Methodist Church,
7880 West Creek Road
Berkshire, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian E. Kinney


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marian E. Kinney Obituary
Marian E. Kinney

Berkshire

- Marian Elizabeth Kinney, 90, joined her loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Marian was the only child of Thomas and Sarah (Henderson) Hinrichsen. She was predeceased in 1994 by the love of her life and her husband of 45 years, Lawrence T. Kinney. She is survived by her sons Jack R. Kinney and Roger D. (Sharlene) Kinney, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Marian grew up on her family's farm on West Creek Rd in Jenksville, NY, and graduated from Newark Valley Central School. She then started as a secretary for the same school district, where she worked for more than 30 years. She considered this her calling, offering kind words, a listening ear, and support to "her kids" and coworkers at the school. Marian was a "people person" who loved conversation and "keeping in touch" by letter. She made a habit of responding to the "nudges" she felt from her God by making a call or visit, writing a letter, giving a gift—all very quietly. She was a master of crocheting, sharing her beautiful creations with family and friends. She loved reading, gardening, canning what she grew, playing cards and games, traveling with family, and entertaining her grandchildren for weeks in the summer. Marian was an active member of the Jenksville United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, and treasurer. In her daily life, she always strove to share the love of God with all she met. For nearly 91 years, her warm personality and bright smile were a blessing to us all, and she will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley from 10 AM to 12 PM on Saturday April 27, followed by a 1 PM funeral service at Jenksville United Methodist Church, 7880 West Creek Road, Berkshire, NY 13736, with Pastor Viki Andrews officiating. Burial will be in the Glen Hope Cemetery in Jenksville, NY. For friends wishing to make a donation in Marian's name, kindly consider a gift to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier www.foodbankst.org, or another . Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now