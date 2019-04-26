|
Marian E. Kinney
Berkshire
- Marian Elizabeth Kinney, 90, joined her loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Marian was the only child of Thomas and Sarah (Henderson) Hinrichsen. She was predeceased in 1994 by the love of her life and her husband of 45 years, Lawrence T. Kinney. She is survived by her sons Jack R. Kinney and Roger D. (Sharlene) Kinney, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Marian grew up on her family's farm on West Creek Rd in Jenksville, NY, and graduated from Newark Valley Central School. She then started as a secretary for the same school district, where she worked for more than 30 years. She considered this her calling, offering kind words, a listening ear, and support to "her kids" and coworkers at the school. Marian was a "people person" who loved conversation and "keeping in touch" by letter. She made a habit of responding to the "nudges" she felt from her God by making a call or visit, writing a letter, giving a gift—all very quietly. She was a master of crocheting, sharing her beautiful creations with family and friends. She loved reading, gardening, canning what she grew, playing cards and games, traveling with family, and entertaining her grandchildren for weeks in the summer. Marian was an active member of the Jenksville United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, and treasurer. In her daily life, she always strove to share the love of God with all she met. For nearly 91 years, her warm personality and bright smile were a blessing to us all, and she will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley from 10 AM to 12 PM on Saturday April 27, followed by a 1 PM funeral service at Jenksville United Methodist Church, 7880 West Creek Road, Berkshire, NY 13736, with Pastor Viki Andrews officiating. Burial will be in the Glen Hope Cemetery in Jenksville, NY. For friends wishing to make a donation in Marian's name, kindly consider a gift to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier www.foodbankst.org, or another . Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019