Marian M. Smith
Conklin - Marian M. Smith (Johnson) , 95, of Conklin, died Friday March 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband and love of her life Robert Leo Smith in 1992. They were married for 48 years and are now happily reunited. She is also predeceased by her parents Harold and Mary Johnson and her sister Dorothy Steinberg. She is survived by her four children; Robert A. Smith (Endicott); Donna and Bill Murray (Leesburg VA); Gail and Bobby Fancher (Conklin): Richard and Michele Smith (Kirkwood). Seven grandchildren, Robert, TammyJo (Tim); Decia (Ian); Lindsey (Dave); Kelly (Mike): Kevin (Jeannie); Katie (Tommy); nine great grandchildren, Isaac, Nathan, Aaron, Riley, Emma, Avery, Aiden, Landon and Pia; several nieces and nephews and her dear sweet cat Bella.
In her earlier years she enjoyed jitterbugging at Danceland, listening to Lawrence Welk and Glenn Miller, a good whiskey sour, making wonderful pies (best crust), wonderful seamstress making beautiful dresses and coats for her daughters, and also worked part time many years as a bookkeeper.
She enjoyed many years in the Florida sunshine, playing cards, line dancing,
Friendship Club and of course shopping (loved her labels). GG was very proud of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and they kept her young and brought meaning and joy to her life. She enjoyed breakfast and lunch dates out, bingo, pedicures, bus trips, family vacations to the beach/lake and numerous trips to Buffalo and Leesburg VA.
She led a truly wonderful life and her family feels blessed to have included GG in every aspect of their lives for such a long time. Special thanks to Andrea Lea for her help and companionship during the last few months and for all the years she resided with Gail and Bob we are forever grateful.
Due to the health crisis Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be in Windsor Village Cemetery, Windsor, NY.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy in Marian's memory may be made to Association for Vision Rehab (AVRE), 174 Court Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.
"GG you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side".
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020