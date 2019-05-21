|
|
Marian Ruth Francis
Johnson City - died peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Marian was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Marian was a daughter, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, a sister, and a friend. Marian was predeceased by her husband James Francis ("Jim") of fifty-six years of marriage. She is now reunited with the love of her life. Born in Johnson City, Marian was the daughter of Alma and Franklin Freer. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Franklin ("Sonny") Freer. Marian is survived by her four children; Allen and Vicki Francis, James and Christine Francis, John Francis and Kelley Sax-Francis, and Joy and John Rog. Marian's "heart and joy" are her nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; Jyssica and Dan Furman, Nicholas Francis and Johanna Stark, Elizabeth and Peter Gould, Jimmy and Alexis Francis, Shantel Francis and Damir Kovacevic, Codi Francis, Kristopher and Diane Hollenbeck, CJ Francis, Camden Rog, Chloe Furman and PJ Hollenbeck. Marian was survived by her sister Dorothy and Donald Stoddard and brother Richard and Barbara Freer. She is survived by additional in-laws including childhood friend Betty Ann Frear, Robert and Ruth Francis, and Carl and Jackie Jones. She is predeceased by grandson "baby Jimmy" and additional in-laws including Juanita Freer, William and Evelyn Francis, Marion Jones, Mary Lou and Russell Heim, and Franklin Frear. Marian's gentle spirit, personality, and kindness will be remembered by her family and friends. Marian believed in family and loved family gatherings, especially the Christmas holiday. Marian's Johnson City home was representative of her life with Jim, her family, her passions, and her personality. She loved planting flowers, doing arts and crafts, making apple pie, and playing cards with family and friends. She enjoyed decorating her home with family pictures and Disney and Precious Moments figurines. Over the years, Marian has treasured the companionship of her dogs Heidi, Trixie, Fifi and Dolly (her "little buddy"). Marian chose to be a stay at home mom and was dedicated to raising her four children. Summer months were spent bike riding to Johnson City parks and pools, visiting Philadelphia Sales, and camping at Greenwood Park and Fairhaven Beach. Marian loved to collect seashells at the ocean and she valued her trips to Clearwater Beach in Florida with Dorothy and Don. She treasured her lunch and shopping dates with Betty Ann reminiscing about memories with Jim. Marian enjoyed babysitting for her own grandchildren and other toddlers in her own home. She was known for her creativity in teaching preschool and school readiness skills. Marian's family and friends will remember her love of butterflies, hummingbirds, and angels…… all reminders that she is "flying high" with Jim and keeping a watchful and protective eye on her loved ones. Marian and Jim are now sharing their Doug's Fish Fry dinners together again in heaven! A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main Street Johnson City. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Barber Memorial Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and then again on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In honor of Marian's love of animals, the family requests donations to be made to The Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 21 to May 22, 2019