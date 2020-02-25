Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
(607) 625-3010
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
South Apalachin Baptist Church
4116 Pennsylvania Ave
Apalachin, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
South Apalachin Baptist Church
4116 Pennsylvania Ave
Apalachin, NY
Marian V. (Strope) VanGorden

Marian V. (Strope) Van Gorden

Apalachin - Marian (Strope) Van Gorden, 98, went home to be with her Lord on February 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Gertrude (Stephens) and Jobe Strope; her husband, George; son, Dale; sisters, Agnes (Ed) Tassey, Elizabeth (Harold) Monell, and Louise (Richard) Peterson; and brothers, Richard (Mabel) Strope, and Robert (Allie) Strope. Marian is survived by her children, Linda (Dale) Van Gorden, Gail (John) Abramo, LuAnn Van Hart, and Jeff (Ellen) Van Gorden; sister, Joyce (Bill) Kwiatkowski; brothers, Douglas (Maxine) Strope, and Jack (Mary) Strope; grandchildren, Eric (Cathy) Van Gorden, Heather (Brian) Watts, Gretchen (Dwane) Thomas, Scott (Nadene) Abramo, Tammie (Pete) Whitson, Joe (Stephanie) Abramo, Erin (Ray) Rudolph, Erica (Matthew) Johnson, Emily (Charles) Lattin, Garrett Van Gorden, Greg (Katie) Van Gorden, Matthew Van Gorden, Collin Van Gorden and Hayley Van Gorden; 28 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Apalachin Baptist Church, 4116 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin, NY 13732. The family will receive friends at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marian's name to the South Apalachin Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
