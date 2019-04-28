Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Resources
More Obituaries for Mariarosa Cardone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariarosa Cardone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mariarosa Cardone Obituary
Mariarosa Cardone

Endwell - Mariarosa Cardone, of Endwell, passed away Friday April 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Paul J. Cardone, her parents Giuseppe and Filomena Francescone, her brother-in-law Louis N. Fargnoli and her nephew Louis A. Fargnoli. She is survived by her daughter, her sister Anna Fargnoli, her brother-in-law George Cardone, her niece and godchild JoAnn Sarpolis and her nephew Mark Fargnoli. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church Endicott. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Ross 3 for the exceptional care and compassion that was shown to Mariarosa during her stay with them, and a very special Thank You to Sr. Anisia for all of her prayers and visits. Private Funeral Services will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery. At the request of the family there will be no calling hours. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Cardone may be made to Sr. Anisia's Fund for Kenya C/O St. Anthony of Padua Church 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now