Endwell - Mariarosa Cardone, of Endwell, passed away Friday April 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Paul J. Cardone, her parents Giuseppe and Filomena Francescone, her brother-in-law Louis N. Fargnoli and her nephew Louis A. Fargnoli. She is survived by her daughter, her sister Anna Fargnoli, her brother-in-law George Cardone, her niece and godchild JoAnn Sarpolis and her nephew Mark Fargnoli. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church Endicott. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Ross 3 for the exceptional care and compassion that was shown to Mariarosa during her stay with them, and a very special Thank You to Sr. Anisia for all of her prayers and visits. Private Funeral Services will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery. At the request of the family there will be no calling hours. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Cardone may be made to Sr. Anisia's Fund for Kenya C/O St. Anthony of Padua Church 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019