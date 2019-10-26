|
Marie 'Maria' Ritchie
Marie 'Maria' Ritchie, 49, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Born on November 13, 1969, Maria who lost her birth mother at the tender age of three was a very kind, funny, sweet soul; despite the many tragedies and struggles she faced, she had a loving and generous heart. She was predeceased by her beloved father, Edmond Ritchie and beloved birth mother, Norma Vasquez Ritchie.
She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her; children, Carolynn Ritchie of Rochester, NY, Kenny Snider of Rochester, NY and Justin Gaither, of Springfield, IL; step-mother, Carol Ritchie of Newark Valley, NY; siblings, Kathy Lee, William White, Penny White-Robie, Kurt Ritchie, Diane Ogden, Andrew Ritchie, Julie Ritchie and Matthew Ritchie; and many adorning nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life honoring Maria will be held on Saturday, November 9 from 6-9pm at the American Legion in Owego, NY. Friends and relatives are invited to join us in celebrating her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at the life celebration to assist the family with her final expenses.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019