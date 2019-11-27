|
|
Marie A. Harding
Binghamton - Marie A. Harding, 81, formerly of Binghamton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Village, Endwell. Marie was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Josephine Lundberg and brother and sister-in-law Tom and June Harding. She is survived by her loving husband Dr. John E. Harding, her children and their spouses: John (Patty) Harding; Ann (Joe) Brady; Tim Harding; Patrick (Kristen) Harding; Christopher (Amy) Harding; Kathy (Rob) Denight; Mark (Pam) Harding and David (Jodie) Harding. She is also survived by her sisters, Josephine Dickinson and Joan Lundberg, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Joan Hays, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and treasured friends.
Marie was a 1957 graduate of Binghamton Central High School, a member of Lourdes Ladies Auxiliary where she served as president and vice president. She was passionate about her volunteer work at the "Nearly New" Thrift Store where she volunteered for many years. She enjoyed attending Mass every day for as long as she was able and was a member of "the God Squad" prayer group that met every Friday for many years. She had a happy, kind heart and saw the light of God in every person that she met. She never hesitated to bring aid, comfort, and love to those in need. She enjoyed making special quilts and crafts, stitched with love, for as many of her family as she could. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Marie and her family would like to thank the staff at Good Shepherd for their kind, patient and loving care during the last years of her life.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Saturday, November 30th at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Friday, November 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Marie's memory may be made to The , Central NY Chapter, Southern Tier Regional Office, 401 Hayes Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019