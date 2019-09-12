|
Marie Ann Grannan
Chenango Bridge - Marie Ann Grannan 86, of Chenango Bridge passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor. She was predeceased by her parents William B. And Madeline (Massenkeil) Grannan; and her sister Helen M. Grannan; one Aunt Alberta Massenkeil of Clark Summit; and several cousins. Marie was a graduate of Wilson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1953, Western Reserve University in 1966, and the University of Hawaii in 1972. She practiced as a RN in various positions until retirement in 1985. She was a member of St. Christopher's Church from the time it was established in 1940 until its closure and was a Eucharistic minister for several years. Visitation will be held on Monday September 16, 2019 at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY 13904 from 9am until 9:30am. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a in Marie's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019