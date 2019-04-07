Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:15 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Saviour Monastery
231 Monastery Road
Pine City, NY
View Map
Marie C. (Leone) Milano

Marie C. (Leone) Milano Obituary
Marie C. (Leone) Milano

Endwell - After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Marie Carmella Milano passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Quentin Milano. Marie is survived by her daughters: Maria Milano, Claudia Milano Krapf, with her husband Andrew Krapf. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A prayer service will follow at Mount Saviour Monastery, 231 Monastery Road, Pine City, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests considering a donation made in Marie's name to the @ALZ.ORG.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019
