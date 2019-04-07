|
|
Marie C. (Leone) Milano
Endwell - After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Marie Carmella Milano passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Quentin Milano. Marie is survived by her daughters: Maria Milano, Claudia Milano Krapf, with her husband Andrew Krapf. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A prayer service will follow at Mount Saviour Monastery, 231 Monastery Road, Pine City, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests considering a donation made in Marie's name to the @ALZ.ORG.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019