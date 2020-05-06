Marie E. Russell
Little Meadows - Marie E Russell, 78 of Little Meadows PA passed away after a short illness on May 3rd, 2020. She was born in Scranton, PA on May 28th, 1941 to the late Walter and Delores Lang. Marie was predeceased by an infant son, Douglas. She is survived by her husband, Robert Russell, her four children and their spouses, David (LaCinda) Yarns, Christopher (Amy) Yarns, Tamara (Rick) Daubert, and Danielle (Lane) Hofmann, a step-son and his wife John (Stacie) Russell, and 12 grandchildren. Marie is also survived by a sister, Madlyn (Alan) Eisele, two brothers, Walter Lang and Willard Lang, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her career centered around healthcare. She held positions as an EMS training coordinator, a cardiac technician and a nurse's aide in both Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY. Marie enjoyed serving her community for many years as an EMS volunteer in Little Meadows as well as in Vestal, NY. Spending time with her family was what she loved most, particularly attending events to cheer on her grandchildren. She had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of St. Margaret Mary's Church in Apalachin, NY. Due to current circumstances, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Marie's memory to Lourdes Hospital Foundation c/o Palliative Care Department, 169 Riverside Drive, Suite 103, Binghamton, NY 13905. Donations can also be made online at https://www.lourdes.com/about-us/foundation/donate-online/, specify Palliative Care in the Comment section.
Little Meadows - Marie E Russell, 78 of Little Meadows PA passed away after a short illness on May 3rd, 2020. She was born in Scranton, PA on May 28th, 1941 to the late Walter and Delores Lang. Marie was predeceased by an infant son, Douglas. She is survived by her husband, Robert Russell, her four children and their spouses, David (LaCinda) Yarns, Christopher (Amy) Yarns, Tamara (Rick) Daubert, and Danielle (Lane) Hofmann, a step-son and his wife John (Stacie) Russell, and 12 grandchildren. Marie is also survived by a sister, Madlyn (Alan) Eisele, two brothers, Walter Lang and Willard Lang, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her career centered around healthcare. She held positions as an EMS training coordinator, a cardiac technician and a nurse's aide in both Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY. Marie enjoyed serving her community for many years as an EMS volunteer in Little Meadows as well as in Vestal, NY. Spending time with her family was what she loved most, particularly attending events to cheer on her grandchildren. She had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of St. Margaret Mary's Church in Apalachin, NY. Due to current circumstances, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Marie's memory to Lourdes Hospital Foundation c/o Palliative Care Department, 169 Riverside Drive, Suite 103, Binghamton, NY 13905. Donations can also be made online at https://www.lourdes.com/about-us/foundation/donate-online/, specify Palliative Care in the Comment section.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 6 to May 10, 2020.