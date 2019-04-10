|
|
Marie E. Sweeney
Binghamton - Marie E. Sweeney, 95, formerly of Binghamton, NY passed away on April 9, 2019. She was an Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Binghamton and it's Altar Rosary Society; a member of the Ladies of Charity and a volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Binghamton General Hospital for many years. She was a retiree of the Binghamton Psychiatric Center with 33 years of service. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lucy Sweeney; a brother, Rev. Robert Sweeney and a special cousin, Sister Charlene Sweeney, CSJ. Surviving are two brothers, Walter and Jane Sweeney, Syracuse and Charles and Dorothy Sweeney, Frederick, MD; also by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Friday at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019