Marie G. DiFulvio
Binghamton - Marie G. DiFulvio passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 1, 2019. She was 85 years old. The daughter of Vincenzo and Teresa Iuliani, Marie was born in Villamagna, Italy on May 11, 1934. There, she met Antonio (Tony) DiFulvio and the two married on February 20th 1955. They relocated to Tony's hometown of Binghamton, N.Y. where they lived and raised six children. She is pre-deceased by Tony who died in 1988. Her strength and courage are an inspiration to all who knew her. Marie is survived by her cherished six children, Mario DiFulvio, Theresa Styles (Mark), Jo DiFulvio (Ron Siwiec), Bonnie Emilio (Domenico), Maria DiFulvio (Tom Hellerud), and Gloria DiFulvio (Sally Linowski). She loved all of her grandchildren, Chris DiFulvio (Tricia), Lynsay Webster (Will), Brandon DiFulvio, Anthony DiFulvio (Kristyn), Michael Emilio (Rachel Prefario), Lucretia Hesco (Dave), Domenico Emilio (Jessica), and Chris Pilotti (Courtney Frear). She especially adored her great grandchildren Karalynn and Joey DiFulvio, Rachel Vianos, Noah Hesco, Leo, Vincent, Avianna, and Roman DiFulvio, and Domenico and Carmella Emilio. She is also survived by her devoted brother and sister-in-law Pantalone and Pia Iuliani; her brothers and sisters still living in Italy Nicolo, Rocco, Argentina, Tony, Gabrielle, and Marcella and their spouses; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her husband, she is pre-deceased by her granddaughter Kara DiFulvio, brother Pio Iuliani, and her nephew Sergio Iuliani.
Marie carried the traditions of Italy with her when she arrived in the U.S. She dedicated her life to building a home where her children and grandchildren would feel welcomed and loved. Marie's joys came from preparing and sharing large Sunday dinners with her family, cooking and baking for her many friends and guests who would drop by, and overall entertaining. She loved to garden and you could always find yourself surrounded by beautiful flowers in her yard. Anyone who spent time with her would agree, she had a contagious laughter that she freely shared. To know her is to feel loved and full. If you are driving by a Dunkin', have a coffee for Marie—they were her favorite. A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Marie's memory may be made to Danielle House, 160 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905, www.daniellehouse.org or to The Memory Maker Project, 215 State Street, Binghamton, NY 13901, www.MemoryMakerProject.org.
We are grateful that in the last months of her life she was able to live in her new home with her devoted grandson Chris and his partner Courtney. We are also grateful for the loving care she received led by her daughters Bonnie and Maria and a team of wonderful caretakers.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019