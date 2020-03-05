|
|
Marie Greene
Binghamton - Marie Greene, 96, of Binghamton, NY, passed away 2/26/2020 at Susquehanna Nursing Home. Predeceased by parents Frank and Catherine Greene, also brothers John and Tom, sisters Alice, Anna, Agnes, and their spouses. Marie worked hard her whole life, and was always there to help friends and relatives through their hard times. Marie's final wish was to donate herself to Albany Medical College, which has been done. The family is planning a memorial to be scheduled at their convenience. The nieces and nephews are grateful for the care Aunt Marie received in her final days from the staff at Susquehanna Nursing Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020