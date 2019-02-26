|
|
Marie J. Bernhauer
Lisle and Johnson City - Marie J. Bernhauer, 78, passed on Feb. 23, 2019. She is survived by her children; Cynthia Hubbard, Arnold Parker, Rudy Parker, Nancy Trahan and Ginger Kudchadker, her sister Diane Mowry, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visiting 3-4 pm Thursday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton, with a memorial service at 4 pm. Read her entire obituary at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 26, 2019