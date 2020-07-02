1/1
Marie Jensen
Johnson City - Marie Jensen embarked on her eternal journey on July 2, 2020 at United Methodist Homes James G. Johnston Nursing Home, Johnson City, NY at the age of 95 following a brief period of declining health. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert W. Jensen in 1996, her brother Thomas Tobiassen, and her sisters, Anne and Karen Tobiassen. She is survived by her son, Robert E. Jensen (Laura) and many caring nieces and nephews and their families, as well as several relatives in Norway. Marie was originally from New Jersey, born in Elizabeth and married in Rutherford, becoming a military wife while her husband served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, the family settled in Clark, NJ. Marie became the office manager/bookkeeper for a private company and was actively involved in the Business and Professional Women's Club of Linden, NJ, and attained a state-level office in the NJ Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs. She was a long-time member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rahway, NJ and a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years. Marie will be long remembered as a wonderful Mom, wife, sister, aunt and friend.

In 2015, Marie moved to the independent living part of the UMH Hilltop Campus, Johnson City, NY to be close to her family. She thanks her good friend, Louise, and also the staff at UMH Assisted living, especially Natalie and Randy, for their assistance. At Marie's request, there will be no services but she will be interred at Howells (NY) Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton, NY. Contributions in Marie's name may be made to the Apalachin Lions Club Foundation, P.O. Box 317, Apalachin, NY 13732. Please sign Marie's guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 2 to Jul. 12, 2020.
