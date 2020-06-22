Marie Olivia Massara



Petersburg, FL - Marie Olivia Massara, 69, of St Petersburg, FL passed away on June 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 12, 1950 in Endicott, NY to Vincent and Rose (Pisani) Massara. Marie will be dearly missed by her daughters, Amanda and Alexandra Caulk; siblings Joseph and Francine Massara, Roseanne Tyler, Jeanne Zappia, and Patricia Massara; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and all those she met over the course of her life. Marie was a free spirit who made her home in many different cities across the country. She settled in Florida where she worked as a resource teacher, impacting the lives of children, their families, and her work family for over 20 years. She was a wonderful cook who delighted in hosting holidays. Marie was a champion for the overlooked and underserved and was a true lover of animals. She shone a light throughout her life that illuminated many. Marie found beauty in the world around her and will be remembered fondly. Memorial contributions may be made on her behalf to Pet Pal Animal Shelter in honor of her pets Bear, Sammy, and Tula.









