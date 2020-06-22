Marie Olivia Massara
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Olivia Massara

Petersburg, FL - Marie Olivia Massara, 69, of St Petersburg, FL passed away on June 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 12, 1950 in Endicott, NY to Vincent and Rose (Pisani) Massara. Marie will be dearly missed by her daughters, Amanda and Alexandra Caulk; siblings Joseph and Francine Massara, Roseanne Tyler, Jeanne Zappia, and Patricia Massara; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and all those she met over the course of her life. Marie was a free spirit who made her home in many different cities across the country. She settled in Florida where she worked as a resource teacher, impacting the lives of children, their families, and her work family for over 20 years. She was a wonderful cook who delighted in hosting holidays. Marie was a champion for the overlooked and underserved and was a true lover of animals. She shone a light throughout her life that illuminated many. Marie found beauty in the world around her and will be remembered fondly. Memorial contributions may be made on her behalf to Pet Pal Animal Shelter in honor of her pets Bear, Sammy, and Tula.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Palm Harbor (Tampa)
2560 Tampa Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
7277896911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved