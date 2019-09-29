|
|
Marie P. Curtiss
Johnson City - Maria P. Curtiss passed to her reward Tuesday September 24, 2019 at the ripe age of 101, with family at her side. She is reunited with her husband Norman, parents Mary and Lawrence Purpura, her little brother Larry and her dear friend Minnie Pipher. She leaves behind her children, Norman and Larry and their families and granddaughters Kelsie and Kristen. Born in Little Falls, NY, she and her husband moved to the Triple Cities in the mid 1950's where both of them worked for GAF Corporation until their retirement in 1980. They had 48 great years together until his passing in 1996. In recent years she was cared for lovingly by the staff at Vestal Park Nursing Center. Many thanks to all who helped.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 am Wednesday at St. James Church Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the church from 9-10 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Vestal Park Nursing Center in memory of Marie. Please sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com . Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019