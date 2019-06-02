|
|
Marie Pisani
Endicott - Marie Pisani, 92, of Endicott passed away Friday Afternoon May 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph A. Pisani and her son Ralph S. Pisani. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law Phil and Joanne Pisani, Albany,NY, Sal and Sue Pisani, Endicott, two grandsons Michael Pisani, Benjamin (Stephanie) Pisani, two granddaughters Alyssa (Brandon) Beck, Elizabeth (Nick) Woodruff, her great-grandson Dominick Beck, also several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 12:00 pm at St. Anthony of Padua Church 306 Odell Ave. Endicott. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. Anthony of Padua Church Tuesday from 10:30 am until 11:45 am. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Pisani may be made to Sr. Anisia's Kenya Fund 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 2 to June 3, 2019