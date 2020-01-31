|
Marie Plew
Vestal - Marie Plew, 94 of Vestal, passed away peacefully Thursday January 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Floyd Plew; and her daughter-in-law Lisa. She is survived by three sons George Plew, Whitney Point; Robert Plew, Endicott; Mark Plew, Vestal; two daughters and sons-in-law Kim and Steve Oakley, Whitney Point; Judy and Gerry Clow, Albany,NY; her grandchildren; Stacey Mabrito; Kyle Plew and his wife Melissa; Ashley MacDonald and her husband Mat; Tyler Plew and his wife Katrina; Kolby Oakley; Dalton Oakley; Jake Teliska; Drew Clow; Katie, Paul and Pat Dotman. Great grandchildren; Mya, MaKenna, Adrienne, Piper, Wyatt, Blake, Jordan and Greyson; also several cousins and many dear friends. The family wishes to thank Erica and Carol, and the entire staffs of Yesteryears and Silver Linings for the care, compassion and friendship that was shown to our mother. At Marie's request there will be no formal Funeral Service or calling hours. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
