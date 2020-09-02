1/1
Marie Rotondi
Marie Rotondi

Endicott - Marie Rotondi, 84, of Endicott, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Nicola and Filomena; brother Michael and a sister Amelia Incitti. She is survived by her brother in law Lorenzo (Beanzo) Incitti and a sister in law Concetta Rotondi; also several nieces and nephews who thought of her as a second mother. Marie was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and was a retired Village of Endicott employee, retiring after 40 years of dedicated service. The family would like to thank the staff at Susquehanna Nursing Center for all their loving care and compassion shown Marie during her stay there.

A Prayer Service will be held Saturday 10 am at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Saturday from 9 am until service time at 10 am. in lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 906 Jenkins Street, Endicott, NY 13760 or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Memories & Condolences
