Marie Smith
Johnson City - Marie L Smith, 78, Johnson City, NY passed peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the Norwich Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Norwich, NY. She had fought a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Olive (Warren) Smith, Towanda, PA. She is survived by her loyal and faithful cat, Emerald (Emmy), Brother, Robert Smith (Nancy), South Waverly, PA, Sister, Joanne Smith, Sayre, PA, Niece, Kim Mastrantonio (Shawn), Athens, PA, Nephew, Alan Smith (Fiancee Michelle Horton), Erin, NY, and Great Niece, Sydney Smith, Erin, NY. Marie has several surviving cousins, including Carolyn Price, Windsor, NY, Barbara Thomas, Lebanon, TN, and Cindy Knierim, Hazlet, NJ. She valued the support of her friends and exceptional caregivers, especially those who were with her during the last months of her life. Marie was an elementary school teacher who taught 2 nd grade for 32 years, many of which were at the Glenwood Elementary School in the Vestal Central School District. She was an active member of several community organizations, including the Monday Afternoon Club, the American Association of University Women, and Zonta. Marie loved attending Lyceum classes, the Tri Cities Opera presentations, and the Broadway Theater League plays. She sang in the choir at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Endicott, and volunteered at The Humane Society. Marie was known for her dry sense of humor and for being a prolific letter and card writer.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am Saturday, June 15th at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at church Saturday the 15th from 9 am until Mass time at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bradford Humane Society, Tracy's Hope, or Saint Jude's Research Hospital, or simply reach out to a friend and thank them for a kindness that they have done.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019