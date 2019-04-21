|
Marie T. Iacovelli
Endicott - Marie T. (Mastro) Iacovelli, 92, of Endicott, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on April 16, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Vito and Rose (Carosella) Mastro; brother Don (Theresa) Mastro; and her loving accomplice, George Darpino. Marie is survived by her children, David (Brenda) Iacovelli, Rosemarie Urban, Rick (Robyn) Iacovelli, and Thomas (Angela) Iacovelli. Her grandchildren, Dylan (Selina) and Dustin Urban, Leah (Michael) Joggerst, David (Kristi) Iacovelli, Jr., Taylor (Mark) Caramore, and Joey Iacovelli. The faccia bellas of her life, her great grandchildren, Dylan Joseph Urban, Rosemary and Corrina Joggerst, Rio and Dash Iacovelli, and Ruby, Stella, and Charlotte Caramore. Her loving nephews and niece, Don, Rick, Bob, and Mike Mastro, and Maria Montambault and their families. Her loving extended family, Jim Urban, Valerie Iacovelli, Tony and Beverly Iacovelli, Michele Iacovelli, Mike (Sue) Darpino and family, Bob (Karen) Darpino and family, Sue Darpino and family, and Tom (Art) Darpino. She was predeceased by Rose and Augostino Iacovelli, Guido Iacovelli, and Toni Lynn Iacovelli. A special thank you to the loving caregivers at Absolut Care and to all her special friends and those who have loved and visited through the years. Marie was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to crochet Afghans and gave them away to keep her loved ones warm and cozy. You were blessed to have received her "one of a kind" Afghan. She would spend hours cooking and preparing her delicious meals for family and friends. She loved going on her bingo and Atlantic City excursions. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 300 E. Main St., Endicott. Father James Serowik will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marie's name to the Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019