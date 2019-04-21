Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Iacovelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie T. Iacovelli


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie T. Iacovelli Obituary
Marie T. Iacovelli

Endicott - Marie T. (Mastro) Iacovelli, 92, of Endicott, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on April 16, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Vito and Rose (Carosella) Mastro; brother Don (Theresa) Mastro; and her loving accomplice, George Darpino. Marie is survived by her children, David (Brenda) Iacovelli, Rosemarie Urban, Rick (Robyn) Iacovelli, and Thomas (Angela) Iacovelli. Her grandchildren, Dylan (Selina) and Dustin Urban, Leah (Michael) Joggerst, David (Kristi) Iacovelli, Jr., Taylor (Mark) Caramore, and Joey Iacovelli. The faccia bellas of her life, her great grandchildren, Dylan Joseph Urban, Rosemary and Corrina Joggerst, Rio and Dash Iacovelli, and Ruby, Stella, and Charlotte Caramore. Her loving nephews and niece, Don, Rick, Bob, and Mike Mastro, and Maria Montambault and their families. Her loving extended family, Jim Urban, Valerie Iacovelli, Tony and Beverly Iacovelli, Michele Iacovelli, Mike (Sue) Darpino and family, Bob (Karen) Darpino and family, Sue Darpino and family, and Tom (Art) Darpino. She was predeceased by Rose and Augostino Iacovelli, Guido Iacovelli, and Toni Lynn Iacovelli. A special thank you to the loving caregivers at Absolut Care and to all her special friends and those who have loved and visited through the years. Marie was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to crochet Afghans and gave them away to keep her loved ones warm and cozy. You were blessed to have received her "one of a kind" Afghan. She would spend hours cooking and preparing her delicious meals for family and friends. She loved going on her bingo and Atlantic City excursions. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 300 E. Main St., Endicott. Father James Serowik will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marie's name to the Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now