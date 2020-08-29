1/1
Marie T. (McConvery) McRory
Marie T. McRory (McConvery)

Binghamton and Apalachin - Marie T. McRory, 91, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was met in heaven by her son Kevin, along with her parents Francis and Bridget, and her brothers Thomas and Frank. She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years Jack, sister Rose Rein, sister-in law Marie McConvery, sons John (Diana) Suffern, NY, Steve (Pat) North Myrtle Beach, SC, daughter-in-law Renee Owego, NY and son Brian (Ann) Tappan, NY and, grandchildren Jennifer, Mindy, Carrie, John, Michael, Brandon and Caitlin, and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was born in Whitinsville, MA, raised in Bay Ridge Brooklyn and moved with her family to Apalachin in 1962. Marie was a devoted member of St. Margaret Mary's Catholic church attending daily mass and serving as a Parish Council member and CCD teacher for many years. Her and Jack were enthusiastic domestic and international travelers, and resided in Germany for a few years.

One of the family's most cherished memories was the surprise 90th birthday celebration for Marie and Jack at the end of 2019 attended by over 100 family members and friends from 8 states.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin. The family will receive friends at St. Patrick's Church, Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Please follow social distancing and mask requirements. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Apalachin. There will be another mass held at a future date when COVID restrictions are lifted.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
