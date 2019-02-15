Services
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1713
(716) 873-4774
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME
3215 Delaware Ave.
Kenmore, NY
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME
3215 Delaware Ave.
Kenmore, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's FLC. Church
Marie T. (nee Nowak) Morelli

Endicott, NY - MORELLI - Marie T. (nee Nowak) of Endicott, NY, formerly of Buffalo, February 13, 2019. Dear mother of Victor (Ann) Morelli, Joseph F. Morelli, and Lisa (Jeff) Daly; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Joseph, Emma, Kevin, Travis, Vincent, and Cameron. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday 3-6 PM, where a Funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's FLC. Church at 10 AM. Memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 15, 2019
