Endicott - Marie Yanick Esmerald Francois Soto, 62 passed away at Mercy House in Endicott, New York on October 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 8, 1956 in Port Au Prince, Haiti, the daughter of Joseph Edgard and Martha Simone Moreau Francois, who predeceased her. In her youth, the family came to NYC. After Marie became a Mother to three beautiful children, she moved to Binghamton. She attended Binghamton University and graduated in 1997 with her Bachelors in English and Africana Studies. Marie went on to volunteer as a tutor, and Citizen Action, as well as the NAACP and the Family Enrichment Network, just to name a few.Marie was a strong woman whose energy would fill the room and whose cooking would warm your heart. She fought hard for social and racial justice and wasn't afraid to stand up for her beliefs and help others in need, no matter what. Marie dedicated her life to trying to improve the lives of her grandchildren, especially Mamaz.Marie is survived by her three children, John Soto of Endicott, New York, Angel Soto of Connecticut and Yanick Dunn of Endicott, New York, as well as her three siblings, Line Francois Frazer (Ricardo) of Florida, Robert Emmanuel Francois of Savannah, Georgia and Michel Joseph Francois of the Philippines. She had 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, including Jenna, Zachariah, Layla, Angel Jr., Antonio, Xavier, Bella, Carlos and Yanick Sanchez, Alexius and Jericho. Marie had many friends as well who cherished her and loved her dearly, including her best friend, Diane Hunter of Endicott, New York.The family welcomes all friends and community members to a celebration of Marie's life to be held this Saturday, November 2nd, at the American Legion Post 80, 76 Main Street, Binghamton, New York from 10 am-1 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019