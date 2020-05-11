Marie Z. Rogers
Marie Z. Rogers

Owego - Marie Z. Rogers, 84, of Owego passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York.

She was predeceased by her parents, LeRoy and Helen King; and her sister, Dorothy Decker.

Marie is survived by her son, LeRoy (Sue) Relyea of Nichols; grandchildren, Charles (Christina Bassano) Relyea of Nichols, Angela (Robbie) Buckley of Towanda, PA and Elizabeth (John) Short of Nichols; and great grandchildren, Emily Short, Tyler Short, Tyra Buckley and Chris (Alaina Bedford) Buckley.

Marie was a homemaker who enjoyed making bead jewelry and doing her hair.

There will be no services at this time. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-7301
