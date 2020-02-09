|
Mariia Lazurak
Mariia Lazurak 83 went to be with our Lord on Saturday morning, February 08, 2020 at the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.
She was predeceased by her parents, Demko and Eva Kuzma, husband, Bohdan, aunts, Katerina, Anna, and Paranka, brother-in-law Casimir and cousin, Roman.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Iryna Lazurak; her sister, Olga (Volodya) Kuzma, brother, Roman (Slava) Kuzma, their families, nephews, Orest and Roman Kychma, cousin, Myhailo (Olga) Stachiv and other relatives in Ukraine; cousins John (Zofia) Zalusky, Casy (Vlodia) Zalusky, Bogdan (Maria) Zalusky, Jerry (Yola) Zalusky, Stefan Zalusky, Donna Holy, Kathy (Victor) Galecky, Sofie (Richard) Bell all of America and close friend Iryna Kaluzhna and family.
She was a caring mother a God-loving person and member of Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Iryna wishes to thank uncle, John and aunt, Zofia for helping care for her mother. Her work family at Lourdes Ambulatory Surgery Department for allowing Iryna time to take care of her mother. Also, to the staff on Seton III at Lourdes Hospital and Mercy House of the Southern Tier for their compassionate care given to Mariia.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday 5-7pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton, where a prayer service will be provided by Rev. Father Teodor B. Czabala Jr. at 6:30pm A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 9am at the funeral home and 9:30am at Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church, 230 Ukrainian Hill Rd., Johnson City where a Divine Liturgy will be celebrated by Rev. Czabala. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider contributing in Mariia's memory to her church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020