Marilyn Eronimous
Remsenburg - Marilyn Carole (Gable Merchant) Eronimous, 78 passed away September 7, 2019 in Remsenburg, NY. (Formerly of Johnson City). She passed peacefully at home surrounded by love and family.
Born January 2, 1941 in Cornwall, NY. Moved to Binghamton, NY in 1945 and was a graduate of Binghamton High School. She later attended West Virginia Wesleyan and Ithaca College. Marilyn married Robert Eronimous in 1995 (previously married Sherman Merchant 1961). She was a long time member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church and spent many years volunteering as well as working for the Johnson City School District. Moved to Sunset Beach, NC in 2004 and spent many wonderful years of retirement there as a member of Seaside Methodist Church. Due to Marilyn's illness in 2016, she and Robert moved back north to Long Island, NY to live with her daughter in Remsenburg where she was a member of East Moriches United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband Robert Eronimous, daughter Annette Merchant Tomlinson, son-in-law Daniel Tomlinson, grandchildren Savannah Tomlinson and Brennan Tomlinson. She also is survived by three step sons Randy (Linda), Kyle (Sanna) and Keven (Lori) Eronimous and seven special step grandchildren and her beloved cat Winnie. She will be missed beyond measure.
Her life will be celebrated Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1pm at The Vestal Hills Tower of Memory Chapel 3997 Vestal Road Vestal, NY. 13850. The family will greet friends there starting at 12:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The North Fork Country Kids Cat Rescue POB 3, Aquebogue, NY 11931 [email protected]
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019