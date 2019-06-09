Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Edgewater Union Church
New Smyrna Beach, FL - Marilyn "Lynn" Everett, age 81, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater, FL. Born in Johnson City to Albert and Julia Eaton Scherer; Lynn moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL in 1985 from Elizabethton, Tennessee.

The owner/operator of a General Store, in Cameron; Lynn was a member of the Edgewater Union Church, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAV); Constellation of Junior Star (part of the Order of the Eastern Star); Power Squadron Auxiliary and a member of the YMCA.

Survivors include her sister, Nancy (Roger) Christian of Oak Hill, FL; 2 brothers, Robert (Carol) Scherer of Conklin and Albert "Bert" (Nancy) Scherer of Windsor; Aunt Betty Balch, of Endwell, and Aunt Barbara McDaniel, of California; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many loving friends. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald in 2017.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Edgewater Union Church, in Florida, with Pastor Allen Baisley, officiating.

Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019
