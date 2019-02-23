Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
corner of Oak and Leroy Streets
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Mihok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Mihok

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn J. Mihok Obituary
Marilyn J. Mihok

Binghamton - Marilyn Jane (Murphy) Mihok, 79, went home with the Lord on February 21, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, E. Jane and Gerald Murphy, her husband Frank, her sister Sharon and grandson Thomas. She is survived by her children Susan (Joe) McNamara, David (Susan) Harkness, Thomas (Ruth) Harkness and Jennifer (Mark) Kieffer; brothers, Richard, Daniel, Mark, Timothy; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Marilyn was born in Binghamton, NY and enjoyed playing golf, her own business, family and friends. She moved to warmer climates in Alabama and Florida where she and Frank devoted their time to their church community. She returned to the area and was fortunate to find love and support in her new home at Vestal Park. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Marilyn's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now