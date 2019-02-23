|
Marilyn J. Mihok
Binghamton - Marilyn Jane (Murphy) Mihok, 79, went home with the Lord on February 21, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, E. Jane and Gerald Murphy, her husband Frank, her sister Sharon and grandson Thomas. She is survived by her children Susan (Joe) McNamara, David (Susan) Harkness, Thomas (Ruth) Harkness and Jennifer (Mark) Kieffer; brothers, Richard, Daniel, Mark, Timothy; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Marilyn was born in Binghamton, NY and enjoyed playing golf, her own business, family and friends. She moved to warmer climates in Alabama and Florida where she and Frank devoted their time to their church community. She returned to the area and was fortunate to find love and support in her new home at Vestal Park. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Marilyn's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019