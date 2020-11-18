Marilyn (Whitson) Johnson Powell
Apalachin - November 16, 2020
Marilyn (Whitson) Johnson Powell, 91, of Apalachin, NY passed away peacefully Monday, November 16 at home. She was born in Syracuse to James and Dora Rudd Whitson and lived in Onondaga County until her retirement from Van Duyn Hospital. After retiring she moved to Owego where she volunteered for several years at A New Hope Center. For her work there she received an award for outstanding community service. Even after she 'retired' from A New Hope she continued to support the office with weekly supplies of candy! She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and an avid reader with a sharp mind even in her nineties.
She is survived by her daughter Christine of Apalachin, three sons: Richard (Patricia) of Cumming, Georgia, David (Patricia) of Tucker, Georgia, and Darryl of Minneapolis, Minnesota; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by husbands Richard Johnson in 1973 and Vernon Powell in 1999 and siblings, Audrey Riggall, Leila Austin, Norman Whitson, Joyce DeGagne, Eloise Curtis, Beatrice Nebbia, Penelope Graham, Ronald and James Whitson.
Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday November 22 at Plis Funeral Home, 33 North St., Marcellus. Face coverings will be required, social distancing and building capacity will be observed. A private funeral will be Monday with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Warners.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to A New Hope Center and Broome-Tioga Special Olympics
.
