Marilyn Joyce Illsley b. 2/28/37 in W. Windsor, NY, d. 9/2/2020 in AZ from COVID-19 illness, survived by husband of 63 yrs. Wallace B. Illsley, children Don, Duane (& Ellen), and Debbie (& Dean Cox), grandchildren Jennifer Illsley, Johnathan Illsley (& Erica), Melissa Cox Beets, Paul Cox (& Jenny), and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Eric (EJ), Aurora, Elise, Everly, Alexis Illsley, Lily and Piper Cox, and brother Duane Eckinger. She longed that others would know and faithfully walk with Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. Memorial 10/10/20 Cornerstone Baptist Church, Phx, AZ.









