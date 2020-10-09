1/
Marilyn Joyce Illsley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Joyce Illsley

Marilyn Joyce Illsley b. 2/28/37 in W. Windsor, NY, d. 9/2/2020 in AZ from COVID-19 illness, survived by husband of 63 yrs. Wallace B. Illsley, children Don, Duane (& Ellen), and Debbie (& Dean Cox), grandchildren Jennifer Illsley, Johnathan Illsley (& Erica), Melissa Cox Beets, Paul Cox (& Jenny), and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Eric (EJ), Aurora, Elise, Everly, Alexis Illsley, Lily and Piper Cox, and brother Duane Eckinger. She longed that others would know and faithfully walk with Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. Memorial 10/10/20 Cornerstone Baptist Church, Phx, AZ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved