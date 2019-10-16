|
Marilyn M. Moore
Marilyn M Moore, 74. Survived by husband Charley Moore, son Mycroft Sowizral, daughter Casey Sowizral, sister Cheri Reed and brother Jack Maxwell. Predeceased by her mom and dad. She was caring and loved by all who knew her. She grew up in Franklin New Jersey, but called Johnson city her home. As a memorial, we will remember her by walking at the Making Strides cancer society benefit at Recreation Park Binghamton on Oct. 20 starting at 10:30 AM. Contributions to Cancer Society in her name are welcomed. Keep her memory alive by wearing a tie dyed shirt or by having dessert BEFORE lunch or dinner; tell someone you love them or have your favorite pizza.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019