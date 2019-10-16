Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn M. Moore Obituary
Marilyn M. Moore

Marilyn M Moore, 74. Survived by husband Charley Moore, son Mycroft Sowizral, daughter Casey Sowizral, sister Cheri Reed and brother Jack Maxwell. Predeceased by her mom and dad. She was caring and loved by all who knew her. She grew up in Franklin New Jersey, but called Johnson city her home. As a memorial, we will remember her by walking at the Making Strides cancer society benefit at Recreation Park Binghamton on Oct. 20 starting at 10:30 AM. Contributions to Cancer Society in her name are welcomed. Keep her memory alive by wearing a tie dyed shirt or by having dessert BEFORE lunch or dinner; tell someone you love them or have your favorite pizza.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.