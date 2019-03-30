|
Marilyn McGlynn
Cooperstown - Marilyn McGlynn, a resident of Cooperstown, New York, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the Cooperstown Care Center. Prior to retiring to Cooperstown in 2002, she formerly resided in Binghamton, New York, Chappaqua, New York and Bedford, New York.She is predeceased by her husband John F. McGlynn, parents, Joseph and Evelyn O'Connell, and brothers Daniel and Thomas and is survived by her daughter Clare Raneri, son-in-law Jim Raneri, grandchildren, Emily and John Raneri, brother, James O'Connell and nieces and nephews. Born in Long Island on June 20, 1933, Marilyn was the second of four children to parents Joe and Evelyn. Growing up in Binghamton, Marilyn graduated from St. Paul's High School in 1951 and afterwards pursued nursing at the Wilson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, completing the program in 1954. In her career as a nurse, she would spend her life caring for others with great kindness. Marilyn married John F. McGlynn on September 8, 1956 and they would remain lovingly devoted to each other for 61 years. She had a love for music, especially the piano and singing. Marilyn was also known for her passion for cooking, always preparing delicious meals for family and friends. She spent her later years spending time with loved ones. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at St. Patrick's Church, Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contribution's in Marilyn's memory be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019