Marilyn Severson Coffey
Binghamton - Marilyn Severson Coffey died October 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Vincent; brother Edgar Severson and sister Jeanette Wood; special sister in-law Beverly Kelleher and Bernice Coffey. She is survived by her three children Maureen and Donald Kupper, Robert and Joyce Coffey, and Fred and Debbie Coffey; her grandchildren Cynthia and Bill Neubauer; Terri and John Tomassacci, Scott Kupper, Michael and Jodi Sheldon, Curtis James Coffey; great-grandchildren Cody and Dalton Neubauer, Ashley Tomassacci, and Derek and Becca Sheldon; great-great granddaughter Miya Sheldon; as well as several special friends, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 until 6pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson Street Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Thursday at 11am, in the lower mausoleum.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019