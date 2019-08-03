Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Masciarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Masciarelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Masciarelli Obituary
Mario Masciarelli

Binghamton -

Mario Masciarelli 87, died peacefully at home on August 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Marco and Filomena Masciarelli; brothers Dominic, Vincent, and Raymond Masciarelli. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Grace; children Mark, Anita (James) Hastings, Carol (Michael) Gorenflo; grandchildren Jordan (Mari Felo) Masciarelli, Joshua Masciarelli, Nicole (Sara Kemp) Hastings, Andrew (Kerri) Hastings, Bradford Gorenflo, Marissa Gorenflo and her fiancée Joseph Sweeney; great-grandchildren Elijah and Ari Hastings Kemp; Julian Thorpe, and Hannah Hastings. Mario was retired from General Electric Corp. and was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 until 6pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson Street Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am on Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lourdes Hospice 4102 Vestal Road Vestal, NY 13850 in Mario's Name. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now