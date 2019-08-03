|
Mario Masciarelli
Mario Masciarelli 87, died peacefully at home on August 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Marco and Filomena Masciarelli; brothers Dominic, Vincent, and Raymond Masciarelli. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Grace; children Mark, Anita (James) Hastings, Carol (Michael) Gorenflo; grandchildren Jordan (Mari Felo) Masciarelli, Joshua Masciarelli, Nicole (Sara Kemp) Hastings, Andrew (Kerri) Hastings, Bradford Gorenflo, Marissa Gorenflo and her fiancée Joseph Sweeney; great-grandchildren Elijah and Ari Hastings Kemp; Julian Thorpe, and Hannah Hastings. Mario was retired from General Electric Corp. and was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 until 6pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson Street Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am on Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lourdes Hospice 4102 Vestal Road Vestal, NY 13850 in Mario's Name. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019