Mario Valenta
Hellertown, PA - Mario Valenta, formerly from Johnson City, NY, currently in Hellertown, PA, passed away on May 8th, 2020 in the loving arms of wife, Mary Lou Valenta, daughter Anita Sargent (Dell) and son, Mario V. Valenta (Michelle). Mario deeply loved his wife, children and six grandchildren: Alex, Erik, Olivia, Dominic, Andrew and Brianna. Mario is also survived by his sister, Maria Belancsic her children and several family members in Europe.
Mario retired from Frito-Lay after 23 yrs of service as a corn cook, and much to his kids frequent excitement, he would bring home boxes of chips and cookies that were not to be sold, but destined for a worthy purpose regardless! We loved the smell of corn when he would come home. He worked very hard at his job for many years, often going in for extra shifts when the job demanded. In his time away from work, he rebuilt parts of our home, and taught his children how to hold up 4 x 4's very, very still with precise attention, so that we could have a deck on the house! A deck that his daughter would later get married on.
He loved plants and knew how to take care of many living things in the earth, as he grew up and worked on a farm - he respected such principles. He had a hard, young life, and although it was never easy for him, in the United States he was able provide for his wife and children, teaching his children the value of hard work. He was so proud to be an American, and would show it by displaying the American flag in his home and in little flowerpots scattered on the deck! In his older, more mellow years, he started to enjoy life a little more, allowing himself more freedom. He became his granddaughter Olivia's accomplice ("candy friend", as she says) and he and Olivia would often sneak away some candy from the kitchen table when Nana wasn't looking.
Mario would always use 'JACKSON ' as a term of endearment for his closest friends and family. Mario was a 'good Jackson' and the Valenta family encourages anyone reading this who knew Mario, to strive to be the 'best JACKSON in honor of him. Mario, a dedicated husband father and grandfather was a real life example of the American dream he is deeply loved and will be deeply missed. Services were held at the families convenience. Mario was always a giver so please donate to one's charity of choice.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 13 to May 17, 2020.