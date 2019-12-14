|
|
Marion E. Rockwell
Binghamton - Marion E. Rockwell, 95, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard D. Rockwell, parents Millard & Jessie Rice, brother Grant (Eleanor) Rice, grandson Tracy Rockwell and stepsister Martha Kintz.
She is survived by her children Linda Ciallelo (Doug) Dziedzic, Craig (Susan) Rockwell, Kim (Karen) Rockwell and Jill (Jerry) Bixby; grandchildren Wendy, Matthew, Chad, Kami and Neil; great grandchildren Shelby, Conor, Jack, Cullen, Brooklyn and Finn; great great grandchildren Xavier and Ella.
Marion was a longtime member of the First Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed sponsoring children through Samaritan's Purse, gardening, bird watching and doing crossword puzzles. Most of all she loved the time she spent with her family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 5pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or a in Marion's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019