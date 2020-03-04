|
|
Marion J. Dunham
Castle Creek - Marion J. Dunham, 92, of Castle Creek, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was born December 15, 1927 in Johnson City, N.Y. and lived in Castle Creek most of her life until April of 2013 when she moved to Rochester, N.Y. and then Charlotte, N.C. in October of 2018. She was married for 43 years to Norman Dunham who passed in 1991. Marion was employed for 25 years by the Whitney Point School district where she loved cooking for the children. Many people were recipients of her gifts including cakes, afghans, and cross-stitch pictures. She loved to entertain and their house was always open to receive guests. Marion is survived by a daughter Cindy (Dave) Smith of Rochester, NY: a son Doug (Patty) Dunham of Charlotte, NC ; grandchildren Melissa (Rob) Luckey, Kristen (Kevin) Yaiko, Aimee (Shane) DeHaven, Stefanie (Tim) Schocke, Josh (Katie) Dunham, Jordan (Tessa) Smith and Tyler Smith: along with 13 great-grandchildren: Daniel, Seth, Kate, Parker, Jaden, Ashland, Lucy, Cam, Titus, Charlie, Jude, Lyric and Porter. She was dearly loved by all of them! Marion's family would like to thank the Atria in Lake Norman (Peggy especially) for their wonderful care of Mom during her final months of life in Charlotte.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8 from 1-3:00 PM at the Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street Whitney Point, NY 13862 followed immediately by a celebration of life service officiated by Rev. Shane DeHaven. Burial will be in the Glen Castle Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd's Home in Union Grove, Wisconsin 53182. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020