Marion L. Kenyon


1926 - 2019
Marion L. Kenyon

Port Crane - Marion L. Kenyon of Port Crane, Heaven has gained another angel. On August 2, 2019 Marion Kenyon went peacefully through Heavens gates, at the age of 93. Marion was a sweet yet spicy lady that knew how to have fun. Our many many memories with her will forever be cherished. "Cheers" to you our Lady. Until we meet again. We Love you Grams. At Marion's request there will be no services and she will be buried with her husband Charles in the McClure Cemetery at the convenience of her family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
