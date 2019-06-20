|
|
Marion L. Thomson
Newark Valley - Marion L. Thomson, 97, passed away in Texas on June 14, 2019. She is survived by her children: Douglas (Martha), Dennis (Shelly), Gary E. (Stephanie) Thomson and Carol A. (Ron) Hopkins; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and her sister-in-law, Beverly Soule. Marion was predeceased by her parents Lee and Mabel Norton, her husband Donald Thomson and siblings Stanley and Mildred. While residing in Newark Valley, she and Don were the owners of Thomsons Grocery and Dry Goods Store on Whig St. for many years. Marion was a member of the First United Methodist Church and ONYX Chapter 196, OES Newark Valley. Both she and Don were avid golfers. Following Don's passing, Marion moved to Texas to be nearer her children and has very much enjoyed living there for the past 20 years. Her Family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley on Tuesday, June 25 from 12 noon until 1 pm at which time a Funeral Service and Celebration of her life will be held. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley. Memories and condolences may be written in her guest book at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 20, 2019