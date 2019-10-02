Services
Maine - Marion Moulton, of Maine, NY passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Bert Moulton Jr., in 2007 and her parents, Lyle and Lela Alexander, her brother Harry Alexander, and sisters Doris Bailey and Shirley McAteer. Marion was born in Fort Erie, Ontario and moved to "The States" when she married Bert in 1950. She is survived by her son, Dennis and his wife, Marcia and her daughter, Vicki. Vicki lovingly and tirelessly cared for Mom's every need after a debilitating stroke many years ago. Marion is also survived by her granddaughter, Amy (Ken) Root of Windsor, NY and grandson, Paul (Michelle) Moulton of Nottingham, MD, as well as thirteen great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren (Christmas was a very busy day), her brother, Norman (Viola) Alexander as well as a niece and three nephews, all residing in Ontario, Canada. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 4 pm at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Interment will be in Maine Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Friday from 2 pm until the service time at 4 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
