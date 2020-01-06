|
Marion "Freddie" Shapley Beach
Greene - Marion "Freddie" Shapley Beach, 85, of Greene, who was born in Hudson, NY, passed away on January 5, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Freddie was predeceased by her son, Merritt A. Shapley Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Kim (Mark) Hare and Gale (fiancé Bill Bevilacqua) O'Connor; daughter-in-law Pam Shapley (fiancé Ashley Steele); grandsons, Aaron O'Connor, Jared (Britt) O'Connor, Ryan Hare, Sean (fiancée Claire Masten) Hare, Cody (Melissa) Shapley, Devin (Andrea) Shapley; great-grandchildren, Reed Shapley and Evelyn Shapley; special friend, Shelley Doyle; sister by another mother, Anneliese Shapley (Frank Smith) and her cat "Patches," a dear and constant companion. Marion had a long and selfless career of service to people in Chenango and Broome Counties. She worked for Opportunities for Chenango, the Peoplemobile Project, the Drug Abuse Council (Norwich), New Horizons and the Addiction Center of Broome County. Freddie was a highly regarded addiction counselor who saved many lives over many years. In her spare time, she also doubled as "Tulips the Clown," performing for free at children's parties and family gatherings. She will be missed by a large extended family and many friends. She was an active member of the Zion Episcopal Church in Greene for over 50 years. A celebration of life will be held 1:00PM Saturday, January 11 at Zion Episcopal Church, 10 North Chenango Street, Greene. Her funeral will follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marion's name can be made to Rescue Mission, 56-58 Whitney Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13901 or s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KA 66675-8516 or Zion Episcopal Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences can be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020