Marion Terwilliger ThomasEndicott - Marion Setzer was born in Dushore, PA to Albert and Rose Setzer on December 18, 1927 and passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her first husband, Kenneth Terwilliger and her second husband, Edward Thomas, her grandchildren, Jeremy and Rebekah Terwilliger, and siblings; Mike, Dick, Donald, Aileen, Shirley, Donna, Kate and Helen. She is survived by her children; Dick and Midge Terwilliger, Jim and Janice Terwilliger, Kenna and Jerry Skrivan, and Lori Briggs, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, her sister, Celene, and several nieces and nephews.She married Kenneth Terwilliger and they had four children - Dick, Jim, Kenna and Lori. When Kenneth passed away, she married Ed Thomas and spent many happy years together. Marion worked at E-J Factory until her retirement. Then due to her caring attitude and love of children, became a child care worker after retirement for many years.Marion loved children and family and many Thanksgiving dinners were had by all. Marion's famous fudge was made every Christmas to share.Marion loved her children and great grandchildren and spent many summers at the camper at Timberline Lake with all of them making many memories. We'd like to thank the staff at Vestal Park for her care her last years. Donations can be made to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome.The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St. Endicott, on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Good luck mom, I hear the casinos are open in heaven! We will miss you.