Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Binghamton - Marion T. Ferrante passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2019 with her devoted family present. She is predeceased by her parents Henry and Ethel Schaefer; brothers George and Paul. She is survived by her loving daughters Deborah Tweedie of Binghamton NY and Carolyn (Ronald) Lewis of East Branch, NY; grandchildren Alicia (Ryan) Fifield and Scott (Meghan) Lewis; great grandson William Scott Lewis; and her wonderful cats Bear and Mittens. She graduated from Ridley Lowell Business School for Travel; was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, District Deputy Grand Matron and a member of the Binghamton Garden Club. She played organ and piano in the Methodist Church, enjoyed Ballroom Dancing, Music, Traveling and Gardening. Hard working and dedicated mother who will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1pm until 2pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 2pm. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Hancock at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 27 to June 28, 2019
